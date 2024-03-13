Two Israelis wounded by teen terrorist in stabbing attack near Jerusalem

Two Israelis were wounded Wednesday morning in a stabbing attack at a military checkpoint near Jerusalem.
According to an eyewitness, the assailant—identified as Muhammed Abu Hamed, 15, from the adjacent Palestinian village of al-Khader, approached the Highway 60 checkpoint on an electric bicycle, pulled out a knife and lunged at the victims. He was swiftly neutralized by security personnel.
According to first responders, a 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman suffered light to moderate injuries in the attack.
The victims, who were conscious at the time first responders arrived, suffered from stab wounds to their limbs and upper body. One of the victims was admitted to Hadassah Medical Center's Trauma Unit with a light head injury but remained fully conscious.
United Hatzalah medic Shilo Etinger, one of the first responders to arrive at the scene recounted, "I was on a bus with basic bandaging equipment when, shortly after passing the checkpoint, we heard gunshots. I informed the bus driver that I am a medic with United Hatzalah, and he allowed me to assist the injured. I arrived at the scene within half a minute and administered first aid to a young man and woman suffering from stab wounds. At this stage, their conditions were defined as light and light to moderate."
Last November, Corporal Avraham Fetena, 20, from Haifa, was killed in a shooting near the same checkpoint. That attack, which resulted in additional casualties ranging from light to moderate injuries, was claimed by Hamas. According to police, three attackers had traveled from the West Bank and opened fire on the forces stationed at the checkpoint.
