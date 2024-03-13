Two Israelis wounded by teen terrorist in stabbing attack near Jerusalem

According to an eyewitness, the assailant—identified as Muhammed Abu Hamed, 15, from the adjacent Palestinian village of al-Khader, approached the Highway 60 checkpoint on an electric bicycle, pulled out a knife and lunged at the victims. He was swiftly neutralized by security personnel.

The victims, who were conscious at the time first responders arrived, suffered from stab wounds to their limbs and upper body. One of the victims was admitted to Hadassah Medical Center's Trauma Unit with a light head injury but remained fully conscious.

