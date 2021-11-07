Cyprus to try six over alleged terror plot against Israelis

The six face charges of conspiracy to murder, participation in a criminal organization, terrorism, illegal possession of firearms and circulating fake documents.

Although police have not identified the suspects, four are said to be food delivery drivers from Pakistan and a Cypriot of Lebanese origin, according to local media.

The case reportedly began with the late September arrest of another suspect, an "Azeri national" hitman according to local media, found with a pistol and silencer in his car.

