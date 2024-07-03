At least 2 hurt one critically in suspected stabbing attack

One person is in critical condition and another is moderately hurt in a suspected terror stabbing attack in a mall in Karmiel on Wednesday.
The assailant is reportedly neutralized. Police and emergency teams were rushed to the scene and an investigation was underway.
Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service said its teams were fighting for the life of the critically hurt victim of the attack.
Paramedic Ran Moskowitz said he saw two men in their 20s lying on the ground with stab wounds when he arrived. "We began administering emergency care including stopping the bleeding while performing resuscitation on the man who was in critical condition," he said.
The police said they could not discount the possibility of other terrorists still in the area of the town located in the Lower Galilee region. "We are unfortunately familiar with these kinds of attacks," Eli Levy, Police Spokesperson said. "We cannot rule out the possibility that the terrorist had help or that there were others still at large."
This is a breaking story
First published: 12:20, 07.03.24