Western diplomats warn against prolonged Lebanon war

Envoys say UNIFIL mandate  in the 2006 UN resolution must be amended and ask Israelis not to give Hezbollah an excuse to remain a major player in Lebanon by occupying territory there; say many hope to see the back of the terror group 

Western diplomats voiced concerns that the fighting in Lebanon could turn into a prolonged war. They expressed distrust of Israel's claims that the offensive in South Lebanon was a limited one, which could explain the fierce opposition of UNIFIL to remove its forces from the fighting. The diplomats agreed that the peacekeepers' mandate was insufficient and said it would have to be amended in a future agreement.
They said that despite the severe blow inflicted on Hezbollah recently, the terror group has a leadership that can make decisions. "There is an understanding in the international community of the severity of the threat from Hezbollah. There must clearly be a different solution in South Lebanon and the situation cannot return to what it was. The West must examine how it can contribute to negotiations."
IDF forces operating in South Lebanon
UNIFIL peacekeepers in South Lebanon
The diplomats said many in Lebanon would be happy to see the last of Hezbollah but an Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory would only justify Hezbollah's position to act.
"Don't give them excuses," they said. "Israel needs a system to enforce a new deal, that includes boots on the ground," they said adding that Israel is wrong not to be in dialogue with allies and cannot achieve all of its goals in Lebanon. "Israel had successes and must use them as leverage to reach an agreement."
