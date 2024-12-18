Hamas signals major concessions as Israel negotiates prisoner release and deportation

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, are now in their final stages, the Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds reported Wednesday.

According to sources quoted in the newspaper, at this stage, discussions are underway regarding the identity of the Palestinian prisoners who will be released as part of the deal. The report claims that "heavyweight" terrorists serving life sentences will probably be deported to Turkey, and also to Iran—a country whose name has not been mentioned so far as a possible destination for exile. The rest, according to the report, will be released to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Saudi channel Al Hadath claimed that these are "crucial hours" following a significant breakthrough achieved on some issues, particularly after Hamas gave up its demand for a complete end to the war in the first phase of the cease-fire, and agreed to the deportation of senior prisoners to Turkey or Qatar. Iran was not mentioned in this report.

Ynet learned on Tuesday that Hamas might show some flexibility on the issue of releasing terrorists who have been convicted of murdering Israelis and is considering them being exiled to a third country such as Turkey, Qatar or another Muslim country. Inmates are reportedly reluctant to return to the Gaza Strip, which largely lies in ruins, and exile may buy them a new life.

Meanwhile, sources close to a senior Hamas official claimed that Marwan Barghouti, who is considered the most senior of the Palestinian prisoners, and Ahmed Saadat—secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who plotted the 2001 assassination of Israeli minister Rehavam Ze'evi—would agree to deportation abroad as part of a deal. According to the sources, senior figures in the terrorist organization contacted the wives of Barghouti and Saadat and consulted with them about whether to agree to their deportation to Turkey. The women reportedly did not object to the offer and suggested that the prisoners be asked whether this was an acceptable option.

"We are nearing the conclusion of talks and reaching an agreement," according to the sources.

Despite optimism, a Hamas source told Saudi channel Asharq News that "Israel has so far refused to the release of senior Palestinian prisoners and leaders. Israel insists on deporting all prisoners with lengthy sentences out of the Palestinian territories."

The source added that Hamas is demanding various guarantees for the deal. "Israel wants an agreement without a signature, similar to previous wars, and is content with a Qatari and Egyptian declaration. We want a written agreement and are asking the mediators for guarantees that Israel will be committed to implementing all of its stages," he said.

Al Hadath claims Hamas is demanding "international guarantees for Israel's commitment to the three stages of the agreement" and opposes checkpoints for displaced Gazans returning to northern Gaza during the cease-fire.

Talks are currently being conducted with heightened intensity following the collapse of the previous round in August. Hamas has reportedly made key concessions, including agreeing not to end the war during the first phase and expressing willingness to accept a limited Israeli military presence on the Philadelphia and Netzarim corridors at the conclusion of this phase.

An Israeli negotiating delegation arrived in Qatar on Monday, where Hamas representatives are also present. CIA Director Bill Burns was expected to arrive in Doha on Wednesday to join the discussions.

On Tuesday night, a senior American official told Ynet that a deal is forthcoming . "It's just a matter of time," the official claimed. However, an Israeli official countered, stating that "things are not yet ripe" and that "significant gaps" remain.

The proposed framework reportedly follows the outline revealed by U.S. President Joe Biden in May. If fully implemented, it is expected to bring about an end to the war in three stages.

The first phase is expected to last six weeks and will reportedly include the partial release of "humanitarian" hostages, such as women, the elderly and the sick—along with the return of the bodies of deceased hostages—in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a partial withdrawal of IDF forces and the introduction of increased humanitarian aid into Gaza. This phase may also allow refugees to return to northern Gaza.

Earlier, UK-based Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that negotiations between Israel and Hamas had entered a "crucial phase." Sources in Cairo told the newspaper that the agreement could be signed once final details, particularly concerning the names of living hostages and Palestinian prisoners, are finalized.

According to the report, the deal could soon be completed. The emerging agreement reportedly includes a cease-fire during the first phase, an IDF withdrawal from city centers while maintaining a partial presence in the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors, and conditions permitting the return of women and children to northern Gaza.

In subsequent phases, the report states, "the return of the men will be carried out according to an agreed mechanism." During the first phase, which will last 45 to 60 days, Hamas is expected to release some 30 hostages, both living and deceased, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, including dozens serving life sentences. The agreement also includes transferring control of the Rafah crossing to the Palestinian Authority within an Egyptian-supervised framework, though not immediately.

Al Arabiya cited sources saying that Hamas had agreed to release "sick, elderly and female soldiers" held captive during the first phase. Simultaneously, a Hamas source told The New Arab that the organization's leadership had held several meetings with Qatari and Turkish officials in recent hours.

"A leading delegation from the movement is scheduled to visit Cairo on Sunday," the source said. "We prefer not to discuss the details of the proposals currently on the table."