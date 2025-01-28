Smiling hostages not evidence of humane captivity, but a PR stunt

Following the release of hostages Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag, Hamas supporters quickly pointed out that the women appeared neither malnourished nor distressed.

They noted the hostages were smiling and seemed well-fed, using this as justification for Hamas’ actions on October 7. However, new details have emerged about Hamas' pre-release practices.

HAMAS LIES ( ILTV )

According to a report from Channel 12, Hamas implements an accelerated "rehabilitation process" shortly before releasing hostages. This includes providing them with nourishing and nutritious food, as well as stimulants designed to create the illusion of humane treatment during their captivity.

Since their release, however, these hostages have shared accounts of their actual experiences, revealing that their time in captivity was far from humane and highlighting the harsh reality of their ordeal.

Testimonies from the young women indicate that they endured harsh conditions, including subsisting on seawater, bread, and rice, while being held in underground tunnels and cages. The pre-release measures, described by N12, appear to be a calculated effort by Hamas to manipulate public perception.

Other recently freed hostages have since been discharged from medical care, where doctors and social workers have advised their families to allow the survivors to share their stories at their own pace.

Gilboa, who still carries a bullet in her leg from the October 7 attack, has shown resilience.

“She’s smiling, and her mood is stable,” her family shared, though the psychological scars will take time to heal.

Meanwhile, reports state that one of the female soldiers freed on Saturday expressed a desire to stay behind with Agam Berger, who remains in captivity. Berger, along with six other soldiers, was taken from the Nahal Oz post during the October 7 attacks. She is expected to be part of the next release on Thursday, along with Arbel Yehud and one other hostage.