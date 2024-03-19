Jerusalem plans Purim parade in midst of war, spark outrage among hostage families

For the first time since 1982, the Jerusalem municipality has decided to hold the Adloyada parade in honor of Purim in the city.

Adloyada is expected to parade through the streets of the city next Monday, but because of the ongoing war it faces harsh criticism especially from families of the hostages who refuse to embrace the joyful march while their loved ones remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

2 View gallery Purim in Jerusalem in 2022 ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Some families have launched a petition urging Mayor Moshe Lion to cancel the Adloyada. "The event is detached from what's happening in Israel," said Tom Barkai, a relative of one of the hostages.

Ella Metzger, the daughter-in-law of Yoram Metzger, who has been in Hamas captivity for 165 days, called on the municipality to "scale down" the event to small community gatherings and avoid large public events.

"It's not appropriate this year. Among us, there are too many families in mourning, holding onto the fact that their loved ones have been in captivity for almost six months. Everything must be done to bring them back. I understand it's hard, and we don't want to spoil the children's joy. Children have the morning celebrations and, in the community, we can also organize small events. Please, cancel the Adloyada celebration. The grand celebrations are not fitting this year," she said.

2 View gallery Purim celebration in Jerusalem, archive ( Photo: Jerusalem Municipality )

Barkai said that the event is detached from the current situation in Israel. "We, as citizens of Israel, request to postpone the large event and instead hold smaller, less conspicuous events for the children. There is no place to use the public space and streets of Jerusalem for an event so cut off from the families of the hostages and the bereaved families in the city, for whom it's like a punch to the gut," he said.