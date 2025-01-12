Riots erupt in Italy after police kill Egyptian teen; synagogue attacked

The incident that sparked the turmoil began on Nov. 24 in Milan's Crosto neighborhood. El-Gamal and his friend, 22-year-old Tunisian-born Fares Bouzidi, were riding a scooter late at night when police attempted a routine stop. The pair fled, reportedly because Bouzidi lacked a valid driver’s license, and El-Gamal may not have had proper identification.

