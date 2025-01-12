Riots erupt in Italy after police kill Egyptian teen; synagogue attacked

The death of Rami El-Gamal, a 19-year-old of Egyptian origin, in late November has ignited violent protests across Italian cities, with outrage mounting against police.
The unrest has also spilled over into antisemitic violence, with the Jewish community in Bologna falling victim to targeted attacks.
The incident that sparked the turmoil began on Nov. 24 in Milan's Crosto neighborhood. El-Gamal and his friend, 22-year-old Tunisian-born Fares Bouzidi, were riding a scooter late at night when police attempted a routine stop. The pair fled, reportedly because Bouzidi lacked a valid driver’s license, and El-Gamal may not have had proper identification.
A high-speed chase ensued, spanning eight kilometers (five miles) until the scooter crashed, killing El-Gamal. Initial reports framed the incident as an accident, but newly released surveillance footage depicted police repeatedly ramming the scooter before it toppled. Recordings from the police patrol car captured officers hurling insults at the pair and one officer urging another to "hit them." After the crash, officers allegedly threatened a bystander, Omar, who had filmed the chase, demanding he delete the footage.
The footage, which surfaced last week, reignited public anger, leading to violent demonstrations over the weekend. Protests escalated in Rome and Bologna, where masked demonstrators clashed with police, damaged property and injured several officers. In Bologna, rioters also targeted the city’s synagogue.
Bologna Mayor Matteo Lepore expressed solidarity with the Jewish community, calling the attack "shocking and unacceptable." The president of Bologna’s Jewish community, Daniele De Paz, described the attack as deliberate, with rioters hurling Molotov cocktails and homemade explosives while shouting threats. Graffiti reading "Justice for Gaza" was scrawled near the synagogue, and pro-Palestinian groups were reportedly among the rioters.
The synagogue attack drew sharp criticism of local authorities, with Jewish leaders accusing the city of leniency toward escalating pro-Palestinian violence. Bologna’s recent decision to display a Palestinian flag at city hall has also been met with backlash.
Politicians weighed in, with right-wing leaders defending the police and condemning the protests while left-leaning figures criticized alleged police misconduct. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni denounced the violence, expressing "deep concern" over the riots and attacks on institutions.
The unrest has left Bologna’s historic center resembling a war zone, with widespread damage and heightened tensions gripping the country.