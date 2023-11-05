Couple who were seriously injured at music festival go to rehab together





בן בנימין גלי סגל נפצעו במסיבת הטבע שוחררו מבית החולים הלל יפה ( Video: Spokesman, Hillel Yaffe )

A month ago at the music festival in Kibbutz Re'im they didn't think they would make it out alive. Ben Binyamin, 29, and Gali Segal, 26, a couple from Ramat Gan who were at the festival, were running to protected areas when they were seriously injured by a grenade; they both were able to be rushed to the hospital. Both of them had to have their right legs amputated. On Sunday they said goodbye to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center where they were treated with devotion, and moved on together to further rehabilitation at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

After the party that turned into a mass massacre, Gali and Ben were rushed to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, and from there they were taken to Hillel Yaffe in Hadera.

2 View gallery Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal as they were released from Hillel Yaffe Medical Center ( Photo: Spokesman, Hillel Yaffe Medical Center )

In the Orthopedic Department at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, department staff on Sunday saluted the couple with Israeli flags, clapped their hands and cheered the young couple with singing and dancing as they sent them off to learn how to function without a leg at rehabilitation. The staff, along with employees from other departments and members of the management of the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center hugged them good-bye and were moved to tears.

During their hospitalization, Gali and Ben stayed in beds next to each other in the ward. "Throughout the hospitalization, the staff took care of them with great dedication and wrapped them and us in devotion," said Orli Gedron, Gali's mother, "starting with Milena Abramov, the nurse in charge and her team, the nursing supervisor Sara Badash, who responded to their every request and ours - big and small, through Dr. Nurit Shadmi and Dr. Maxim Gurvitz, who after every entry and exit from the operating room came and encouraged us and were always optimistic, and ending with the physiotherapy team, occupational therapy and everyone who concerned themselves with us, tested and looked for appropriate solutions to make it easier for us."

2 View gallery Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal as they were released from Hillel Yaffe Medical Center ( Photo: Spokesman Hillel Yaffe Medical Center )

"The team gave us the feeling that we were in good hands, just like a real and embracing family. I wish every parent whose children go through what my daughter and her partner went through, to receive such professional and loving care."