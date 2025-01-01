Under UNIFIL's nose, village in Lebanon becomes terror base for Hezbollah's weapons

IDF forces on Tuesday continued to work to uncover Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the picturesque Shiite village of An-Naqoura on the Israel-Lebanon border, and adjacent to the large UN peacekeepers' base in South Lebanon.

There just next to the base, in the village that was home to 5,000 residents before the war, the troops uncovered a trove of armaments. It is a staging ground for what was to be the invasion of the Galilee by Hezbollah's Radwan forces, and the occupation of Nahariya and the surrounding communities.

An-Naqoura is a symbol of the failure to implement the 2006 UN Security Council resolution 1701 that ended the Second Lebanon War and that states that UNIFIL peacekeepers were responsible to ensure Hezbollah forces remained north of the Litani River.

5 View gallery UNIFIL forces in South Lebanon ( Photo: Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters )

5 View gallery Israeli forces in the village of An-Naqoura ( Photo: GIl Nehushtan )

For years, the Israeli governments and the IDF failed to prevent what had come to light in the recent conflict, all along the frontier, from the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the west to the mountains in the east.

"It is impossible to believe that the UN forces did not prevent Hezbollah from amassing so many arms and munitions," Col. (Res.) Nir Shimri, whose paratroopers have been operating in the village, said. What the military found was no less than incredible.

Hezbollah set up one of its largest logistical and strategic bases on the coastal road leading from the border to Tyre and Sidon. The terror group operated alongside the UNIFIL forces that were there to protect the border and maintain stability but did nothing to stop Hezbollah. It is clearly evident that the international force was complicit in its silence, given the scope of Hezbollah's military might, revealed in An-Naqoura and dozens of other villages.

5 View gallery United Nations peacekeeping force (UNIFIL) vehicles patrol the coastal ( Photo: AFP )

"Nearly every home had storages of military equipment and positions. These were Hezbollah's auxiliary supplies," Shimri said.

The IDF left operations in the village to the later stages of the fighting and after the cease-fire agreement came into effect because of its proximity to the UNIFIL headquarters, where the international committee established to oversee compliance with the agreement has been meeting.

In November, eight UNIFIL troops were hurt from a Hezbollah rocket launch and the IDF could not allow such a mishap to be repeated.

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in An Naqoura ( IDF )





"We had to ensure that the fighting against Hezbollah did not pose a danger to the UNIFIL camp," an IDF commander said. "He explained that his forces were limited in their use of firepower and had to operate with surgical precision under the gaze of the international forces. "We had observed significant movement of UNIFIL troops along the coastal road but it appeared that they did nothing to prevent Hezbollah from doing as they will in the village."

In the village orchards, the troops found rocket launchers aimed at Israel. Nearby they found notebooks with markings of targets in northern Israel that they planned to attack.

"The launchers were under cover of the trees and we would not have been able to find them had we not entered the orchards on foot," one soldier said. He added that the entire area between the villages was dug up with underground tunnels, command centers, weapons storages and trucks loaded with rocket launchers.

"The closer you move toward the UN base and the border, the more ammunition you find and the feeling is that UNIFIL provided cover for Hezbollah," he said.

Inside the village, the troops found explosive devices, RPG rockets and AK47 rifles in homes and yards along with Iranian missiles, anti-tank mortar shells and other weapons ready for use.

"In another world, this village could have been a tourist attraction like villages in Cyprus or Greece," the commander said. "You step into a well-to-do home, with expensive marble that you might see in any affluent Israeli neighborhood, and you ask yourself, why use this as infrastructure for terror? It's all so surreal."

5 View gallery An-Naqoura home destroyed ( Photo: GIl Nehushtan )

5 View gallery Troops in An-Naqoura ( Photo: GIl Nehushtan )

On the eve of the cease-fire coming into effect, some in the village believed the residents could return and warned them of undetonated bombs and explosives spread on the ground. But less than three weeks later, the Abbas Awada, the municipal engineer published an angry post on the village's Facebook page, blaming Israel for carrying out a systematic destruction. He said 70% of the village, was destroyed since the cease-fire came into effect after only 35% was damaged before.

Awada wrote that he was amazed at the lack of action from UNIFIL to force compliance with the cease-fire and criticized the UN troops for not preventing the damage to his village where their headquarters is located.

