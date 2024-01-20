At least 4 killed in Israel strike on Damascus, Syrian media

Syrian state media on Saturday said a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus came under an Israeli attack, killing at least four people.
Media reports identify Akram al-Ajouri senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and an official of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as two of the casualties. A spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad told Reuters that no members of their group were wounded in the strike, following reports that some were at the bombed-out building.
According to the UK based Syrian opposition group The Observatory for Human Rights, senior officials from the IRGC and members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad had been residing in the building that was attacked.
On Thursday, a report in Saudi Arabian media claimed Iran and Syria had agreed to end the transfer of Iranian weapons for Hezbollah via the Syrian airports in Damascus and Aleppo in order to stop Israeli strikes
Early on Saturday, sounds of explosions were reported in Damascus and a cloud of smoke was seen rising from several sights around the city.