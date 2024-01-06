Sirens blare in northern Israel; IDF Spokesperson: forces 'continue to fight throughout the Strip'

Sirens sounded in northern Israeli cities on Saturday including Shtula, Abirim, Netu’a, Karmiel, Safed, and others following alerts of an enemy aircraft infiltrating the country's airspace.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

At least 40 rockets were fired toward northern Israel in a volley, aimed at the Galilee and Golan Heights. According to reports, some missiles hit Mount Meron while others were intercepted. Following the volley, the IDF reported it struck a terrorist cell that took part in the launches.

2 View gallery RADM Daniel Hagari ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Friday that IDF forces "continue to fight throughout the Gaza Strip and employ the most appropriate operational method in every area of the Strip."

Hagari also referred to the IDF’s establishment of the investigative committee for Hamas’ attack on October 7, on which IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said, "Our goal is to constantly improve, learn lessons from the fighting, and minimize casualties to our forces. Operational investigations are a part of the IDF's core and are part of the military’s genetic code."

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said Saturday that Gaza has become "uninhabitable" due to Israeli attacks since the outbreak of the war on October 7. "Three months since the horrific 7 October attacks, Gaza has become a place of death and despair,," Griffiths said.

2 View gallery Hamza Yousaf ( Photo: EPA )