Freed Thai hostages pose triumphantly with national flag at Israeli hospital

Five Thai nationals held hostage in Gaza since October 7 were released on Thursday and transferred to Israel under a behind-the-scenes agreement between Thailand, Hamas and Iran, Thai officials confirmed.

The freed hostages—Sathian Suwannakham, 34, Pongsak Thenna, 35, Bannawat Seathao, 27, Watchara Sriaoun, 32, and Surasak Lamnau, 30—were handed over to the Red Cross before being transported to Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Ya’akov.

In Thailand, Sriaoun’s mother, Wiwiyao, broke into tears upon seeing the footage of her son’s release after 482 days in captivity.

Shamir Medical Center prepared a dedicated reception area for the Thai hostages, where they will receive medical and psychological care. A Thai military doctor, sent by the Royal Thai Army, met them at the reception center and accompanied them to the hospital.

Each survivor was assigned a private room with two beds, following a request made during a previous prisoner exchange in November 2023, where Thai hostages preferred to stay together. Hospital staff placed signs in both Hebrew and Thai, and medical personnel wore name tags in both languages.

To mark their arrival, hospital workers prepared a ceremonial display of Thai flags.

"Their return is an emotional moment for all of us," said Dr. Yuval Levy, head of Israel’s public hospital division at the Health Ministry. "The fate of these hostages has been intertwined with ours. They are now undergoing initial medical assessments, and we are fully prepared for any situation. This is a complex event, not just for their families but for all of Israel. We hope to see the safe return of all remaining hostages."

Following the release, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed relief and joy, while Thailand’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement welcoming the hostages’ return and confirming their safe arrival in Israel.

"Thailand thanks Israel and all involved parties for facilitating the release of the Thai hostages from Gaza," the statement read. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to their families and express deep appreciation to Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, the United States and other friendly nations, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross, for their instrumental roles in securing their release."

The ministry also called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages, including one Thai national, Pinta Nattapong, still held in Gaza.

Among Thailand’s migrant worker community in Israel, the news was met with relief and celebration. Peng Ruwikit Grossi, director at the Thai employment company Nima, said, "This is a deeply emotional day for the Thai community in Israel. It is a moment of joy for them and for all Thai workers in the country."

However, she acknowledged the pain endured by hostage families throughout the ordeal.

"Our happiness is mixed with sorrow," she said. "Beyond their release, we know how difficult it was for their families to wait so long, receiving updates only from afar. The extensive coverage in Thailand is not just about their personal stories, but also a message to the entire Thai community—reminding them that there are people in Israel who care for them beyond their work."

Grossi emphasized that Nima, which serves over 60% of Thailand’s migrant workers in Israel, sees its role as extending beyond employment.

"This is not just about work; it’s about family, trust, support, and a real community that we’ve built here," she said. "Today, we are overjoyed to welcome our friends back."

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with his Thai counterpart, Maris Sangiampongsa, following the release, assuring him that "their condition is good."

"Minister Sa’ar updated the Thai foreign minister on the details of their release, their current medical status—which is classified as good following initial assessments—and the plan to transport them shortly by helicopter to a hospital," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Sa’ar thanked Thailand for its cooperation in negotiations and noted that the two ministers had spoken two weeks earlier regarding the hostages. They agreed to meet in Israel this weekend when Sangiampongsa visits.

Before the hostages’ release, Thai Ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya expressed overwhelming emotion at the prospect of seeing them freed.

"This is a day of great news for me, for my country, and for the entire world," she said. "I have waited so long for this moment. I can barely breathe. Thai citizens, our government—everyone has been anxiously waiting to see our five hostages again. I want to thank Israel for taking care of them."

However, she urged continued efforts to secure the release of Nattapong. Two other Thai hostages, Sudthisak Rinthalak, 43, and Sonthaya Oakkharasri, 30, have been declared by Israel to be dead, with their bodies held captive.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists killed 49 Thai workers in Israel, including 11 murdered at Kibbutz Nir Oz, where five others were kidnapped. Two of them were freed in a previous exchange deal in November, which saw the release of 24 foreign hostages.