Germany slams Israel's approval of 3,000 settlement housing units

Germany on Wednesday called on the Israeli government to immediately withdraw the approval of further housing construction in West Bank settlements, saying building settlements in Palestinian territories is a serious violation of international law.

The government's planning commission on Wednesday approved the construction of 3,000 housing units in West Bank settlements despite international condemnation of the right-wing coalition for its intention to increase construction there.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich head of the far-right National Religious Party said that a total of 18,515 units were approved for construction in the West Bank in the past year, adding that in no other year had so many units been approved.

