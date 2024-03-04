1 dead, at least 9 injured in Hezbollah missile attack

The dead and wounded, all foreign workers employed in agriculture in the north; wounded evacuated by chopper to hospitals in north and central Israel; IDF says responding with fire at source of missile launches

Yair Kraus|
One man was killed and at least nine others were injured, one critically, on Monday from Hezbollah fire on Moshav Margaliot, on the Israel-Lebanon border in the Upper Galilee.
The victim was a foreign worker employed in a local orchard and he was found among the trees by emergency medical teams, Magen David Adom said.
3 View gallery
עובד זר נהרג ו-7 נפצעו מהירי למטע באצבע הגלילעובד זר נהרג ו-7 נפצעו מהירי למטע באצבע הגליל
Ambulances arrive in the aftermath of a fatal missile attack on northern Israel on Monday
(Photo: MDA)
All of the wounded were being evacuated by helicopters to hospitals in northern and central Israel, most suffering from shrapnel wounds, according to MDA. The emergency medical service said they were searching for others who may have been hurt in the attack.
3 View gallery
תיעוד מפגיעת טיל נ"ט בצפוןתיעוד מפגיעת טיל נ"ט בצפון
Hezbollah missile attack on northern border area
Two others among the wounded are said to be in serious condition after the anti-tank missile attack. Immediately following the attack, sirens warned of an approaching unmanned aircraft launched from Lebanon but that report turned out to be a false alarm.
3 View gallery
תקיפה אווירית בעיתא א-שעבתקיפה אווירית בעיתא א-שעב
Israeli air strike on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
The IDF said it was responding to the attack by firing at the source of the missiles, targeting Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon.
