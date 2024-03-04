1 dead, at least 9 injured in Hezbollah missile attack

One man was killed and at least nine others were injured, one critically, on Monday from Hezbollah fire on Moshav Margaliot, on the Israel-Lebanon border in the Upper Galilee.

The victim was a foreign worker employed in a local orchard and he was found among the trees by emergency medical teams, Magen David Adom said.

