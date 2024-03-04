Hear chilling recording of hostages calling for help before being killed by IDF

Before the tragic accidental killing of Samar Talalka, Alon Shamriz and Yotam Haim in Gaza the three desperately called for help as recorded by a camera attached to a dog who inspected the building

Hostages cry for help before being killed accidently by IDF
(Kan )

"Help we are under the stairs, please help." This chilling recording of the three Israeli hostages who were later accidently killed by the IDF in December, was revealed by Israel's Kan broadcasting on Monday. The three were captured on a camera attached to a dog who was sent in to inspect the building where the three had been hiding. Although the dog was shot by the Hamas captors, the camera kept working.
The young men continued to call for help. "We are Israeli hostages, help, Alon, and Yotam. The they did not call out the name of the Arab citizen of Israel likely out of fear that his name would confuse the troops into thinking he was a terrorist.
2 View gallery
יותם חיים, אלון שמריז, סאמר טלאלקהיותם חיים, אלון שמריז, סאמר טלאלקה
Samar Talalka, Alon Shamriz and Yotam Haim
The camera was retrieved on December 18, three days after the tragic incident and only later did the IDF learn of the efforts of the hostages to alert the forces to their location, including writing S.O.S. with the remains of their food and hanging the sign outside.
The IDF thought the Golani Brigade soldiers who killed the three believed when hearing Hebrew being used, that the terrorists who were firing at them were attempting to lure them into a trap. The signs had also failed to bring about their rescue.
2 View gallery
הכתובת שהכינו שלושת החטופים שנהרגו מאש צה"ל יותם חיים ז"ל, אלון שמריז ז"ל וסאמר טלאלקה ז"להכתובת שהכינו שלושת החטופים שנהרגו מאש צה"ל יותם חיים ז"ל, אלון שמריז ז"ל וסאמר טלאלקה ז"ל
"Help 3 hostages," written by Samar Talalka, Alon Shamriz and Yotam Haim accidentally killed by IDF soldiers
(Photo: IDF)
The men exited the building in Shejaiya on December 15, having removed their shirts and holding white flags, but were nevertheless shot to death.
""