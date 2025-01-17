Man found dead in burning vehicle in West Bank

A man was found dead inside a burning vehicle on Route 505 near the Ma’ale Ephraim Junction in the northern West Bank on Friday evening.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and retrieved the victim, but paramedics from the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service pronounced him dead at the scene.

