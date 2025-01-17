Man found dead in burning vehicle in West Bank

A man was found dead inside a burning vehicle on Route 505 near the Ma’ale Ephraim Junction in the northern West Bank on Friday evening.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and retrieved the victim, but paramedics from the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service pronounced him dead at the scene.
Senior MDA medic Eran Abo described the incident: "When we arrived, we saw the car completely burned and an unconscious man with no pulse or breathing. After performing medical checks, we had no choice but to declare his death."
Police later concluded that the man was a Palestinian involved in a self-inflicted car accident. Investigators found no evidence of foul play, ruling out a criminal incident.
The case remains under review to confirm the findings, but authorities have stated that initial evidence supports the conclusion of an accident.
The MDA emergency hotline received a report about the burning vehicle at 8:12 p.m. Paramedics and medics were dispatched immediately, but the man showed no signs of life upon their arrival.
First published: 22:17, 01.17.25