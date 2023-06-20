Video shows IDF troops sympathizing with Jenin militants

In the past 24 hours, Arabic-speaking IDF soldiers have openly endorsed the actions of terrorists in Jenin, in the wake of Monday's exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and security forces during an arrest operation in the city. In a video they boldly declare that "Allah is with Jenin and Palestine, Israel can go to hell."

Subsequently, the soldiers, who are stationed in the IDF Transport Center, said that: "This video will lead you to God." They recorded these words of support while being at their southern base and later shared the video online.

The IDF spokesperson condemned their behavior, asserting that it contradicts the IDF's values, and said that "disciplinary actions" will be taken against them.

1 View gallery A snapshot from the video clip of Arabic-speaking soldiers praising the Jenin terrorists





Expressing support for Jenin terrorists