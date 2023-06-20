Video shows IDF troops sympathizing with Jenin militants

Soldiers at IDF transportation center express support for Jenin terrorists, sharing video online; IDF condemns their behavior, promises disciplinary action

Yoav Zitun, Ilana Curiel|
In the past 24 hours, Arabic-speaking IDF soldiers have openly endorsed the actions of terrorists in Jenin, in the wake of Monday's exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and security forces during an arrest operation in the city. In a video they boldly declare that "Allah is with Jenin and Palestine, Israel can go to hell."
Subsequently, the soldiers, who are stationed in the IDF Transport Center, said that: "This video will lead you to God." They recorded these words of support while being at their southern base and later shared the video online.
The IDF spokesperson condemned their behavior, asserting that it contradicts the IDF's values, and said that "disciplinary actions" will be taken against them.
חיילי צה"ל תומכים במחבלים בג'ניןחיילי צה"ל תומכים במחבלים בג'נין
A snapshot from the video clip of Arabic-speaking soldiers praising the Jenin terrorists

Expressing support for Jenin terrorists
On Monday, during an arrest operation in Jenin, security forces faced the challenging task of rescuing a heavily armored Panther military vehicle that came under fire and was targeted by an explosive device. The operation resulted in significant damage to seven armored military vehicles used in the rescue mission, and eight soldiers sustained injuries. The army has initiated an investigation into the incident, emphasizing that the operation remained covert until the wanted individuals were apprehended.
