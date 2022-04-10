Israel mulls stripping benefits off terror families with citizenship

Israel approved Sunday the establishment of a team that would formulate a policy to deny benefits to families of terrorists who hold an Israeli citizenship

According to the decision approved by the cabinet during the weekly meeting, within 60 days of the dedicated team's establishment, recommendations will be formulated and presented to the government, which are going to include amendment proposals to the current legislation.

3 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during the cabinet meeting on Sunday ( Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg )

The outline was approved personally by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Social Affairs Minister Meir Cohen, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and includes the relinquishing of pensions, allowances, and other benefits from state bodies.

"We are determined to repair and address everything that has been neglected for years and change the equation. We hold the terrorists responsible, but also those who had close ties with them," said Bennett.

The dedicated team will be composed of director generals from the Prime Minister's Office, Alternate Prime Minister Office, Public Security Ministry, Justice Ministry, Social Affairs Ministry, National Insurance Institute of Israel, and representatives of the Defense Ministry, Intelligence Ministry, Attorney General's Office and the National Security Council.

3 צפייה בגלריה Israeli Arabs who committed terror attacks in Be'er Sheva and Hadera

"Giving state benefits to families of terrorists is utterly absurd and it is time to right the wrong. The Israeli government will continue to fight terrorism with all the means at its disposal, as there are no limitations on this issue. The State of Israel will come settle scores with anyone who has a direct or indirect connection to terrorism."

Lapid added that "terrorists and their families need to know that there is a price for hurting innocent people. It is impossible for the state to continue to pay allowances to families of terrorists who could prevent attacks and loss of human life."

Cohen said: "This reality, in which citizens and residents of Israel turn against other residents of the state, requires examination of the means available to the state, both in the deterrent and in the punitive aspect. We can't sit back while we face this unthinkable wave of terror in which Israeli citizens are going on killing sprees. We will battle with determination and with all the tools at our disposal to prevent terrorism."

3 צפייה בגלריה The Be'er Sheva and Hadera terror attacks

The proposal was presented following the recent terror attacks in Be'er Sheva and Hadera , carried out by Arab citizens of Israel who identified themselves as supporters of the Islamic State.

Currently, Israel's National Insurance Law takes the benefits away from perpetrators with Israeli citizenship who were convicted for nationalistic or terrorist acts. The new amendment would see the law being expanded to include the families of the assailants as well.

If an Israeli national is sentenced to life for a murder as a result of terror activity - he or she will not be eligible for benefits even after the sentence is served. Also, if someone is sentenced to at least ten years in prison for a serious terror offense, 50% of his or her benefits will be taken away.