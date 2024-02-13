Three IDF servicemen killed in Khan Younis

Elkouby predecessor in the command of the battalion, Zeev Katz wrote in a post on Facebook: "What a dark and cursed day. How did three of the best, go? Nati you replaced me as battalion commander and quickly made it your own. I wantch from the sidelines who you lifted the battalion up and was so happy that it was you that I chose to replace me. I knew your would succeed. but now, just days before the battalion is to be discharged, you fell fulfilling the mission you so wanted. You were an excellent officer, you stood out above the rest. The battalion took a hit but you build it strong. I am certain you will be a part of its heritage for ever."