Three IDF servicemen killed in Khan Younis

The IDF on Tuesday said that three of its force were killed from an explosive device placed in a building, in the fighting in Khan Younis. They were all members of the reserves.
Lieutenant colonel (res.) Netanel Yaacov Elkouby from Haifa, was 36-years old. He was the 630 battalion commander in the Southern Brigade.
His funeral will take place on Tuesday at 1 pm at the military cemetery in Haifa.
Elkouby predecessor in the command of the battalion, Zeev Katz wrote in a post on Facebook: "What a dark and cursed day. How did three of the best, go? Nati you replaced me as battalion commander and quickly made it your own. I wantch from the sidelines who you lifted the battalion up and was so happy that it was you that I chose to replace me. I knew your would succeed. but now, just days before the battalion is to be discharged, you fell fulfilling the mission you so wanted. You were an excellent officer, you stood out above the rest. The battalion took a hit but you build it strong. I am certain you will be a part of its heritage for ever."
Elkouby was survived by his wife Sarit and his three children. He is from a well known family in Kiryat Yam, near Haifa and was a chef in a Tiberias hotel. He received a citation for excellence from the Chief of Staff.
Major (res.) Yair Cohen from Ramat Gan was the deputy commander of the 630 battalion. he was 30 years old. His funeral will take place on Tuesday at 3 pm at the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv.
Sergeant first class (res.) Ziv Chen were killed in the fighting in khan Younis. Kfar Saba was 27 years old.
His funeral will take place on Tuesday at 12 in the military cemetery in his home town of Kfar Saba.
Kfar Saba municipality said in a statement that the city mourns Chen's death. "He fought valiantly with his comrades in the battalion," the statement read.
Several other fighters were injured in the explosion including two other members of the battalion who have suffered severe injuries.