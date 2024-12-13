Here's how AI can predict and preempt medical emergencies

New technology developed by the IDF’s 8200 intelligence unit and United Hatzalah’s Operations and Technology Department can predict and preempt medical emergencies with over 90% accuracy in major cities, according to Dovie Maisel, vice president of operations for United Hatzalah.

Speaking to ILTV News, Maisel said that by analyzing 18 years of data, the AI positions ambulances, medicycles, and volunteers closer to potential emergencies, significantly reducing response times to under 90 seconds.

