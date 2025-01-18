Houthi missile intercepted after sirens sound in central Israel, Jerusalem

IDF says aerial defenses shot down the missile; Ben-Gurion International Airport suspends flights to ensure no damage is caused to the runway; Royal Jordanian flight from Chicago to Amman diverted away from Israeli airspace amid the attack

Iris Lifshitz-Klieger, Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Houthis
missiles
Yemen
Ben Gurion Airport
Sirens were activated on Saturday morning across large areas in central Israel amid missile fire from Yemen. The IDF said a missile was successfully intercepted.
The alerts were heard in Jerusalem and surrounding areas, in the metropolitan Tel Aviv area and its northern and southern suburbs.
3 View gallery
Sirens accross central Israel in missile fire from YemenSirens accross central Israel in missile fire from Yemen
Sirens accross central Israel in missile fire from Yemen
(Photo: Telegram)
3 View gallery
Aerial defenses launched to intercept a missile fired from Yemen on Sataurday Aerial defenses launched to intercept a missile fired from Yemen on Sataurday
Aerial defenses launched to intercept a missile fired from Yemen on Sataurday
(Photo: Yaron Druckman)
According to Magen David Adom emergency services, no major injuries were reported but for some people hurt while running for shelter and others suffering anxiety.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Missile fired from Yemen intercepted
A Royal Jordanian airliner, making its way to Amman from Chicago, was over Israeli airspace during the attack and was instructed to head away from the danger.
3 View gallery
Royal Jordanian flight over Israel amid missile attack from Yemen Royal Jordanian flight over Israel amid missile attack from Yemen
Royal Jordanian flight over Israel amid missile attack from Yemen
(Photo: Telegram )
Another flight to Dubai, leaving from Ben-Gurion International Airport was detained on the runway. All other takeoffs and landing were suspended while authorities ensured there was no damage caused to the runway.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""