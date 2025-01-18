Houthi missile intercepted after sirens sound in central Israel, Jerusalem

Sirens were activated on Saturday morning across large areas in central Israel amid missile fire from Yemen. The IDF said a missile was successfully intercepted.

The alerts were heard in Jerusalem and surrounding areas, in the metropolitan Tel Aviv area and its northern and southern suburbs.

According to Magen David Adom emergency services, no major injuries were reported but for some people hurt while running for shelter and others suffering anxiety.

Missile fired from Yemen intercepted

A Royal Jordanian airliner, making its way to Amman from Chicago, was over Israeli airspace during the attack and was instructed to head away from the danger.

Another flight to Dubai, leaving from Ben-Gurion International Airport was detained on the runway. All other takeoffs and landing were suspended while authorities ensured there was no damage caused to the runway.