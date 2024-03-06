Israeli women live longer, are more educated, give birth later, statistics show





Israeli women live longer, are more educated and give birth later, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics report for 2023 published on Wednesday ahead of International Women's Day. There were 4,949,800 women living in Israel last year, and of them 31.3% were ages 0-17, 54.8% ages 18-64 and 13.9% were over 65.

Some 46.6% of Jewish women ages 25-29 were married in 2023 compared to the 68.9% of Arab women. The data show a drop in the number of married women in that age group. In 2011, 51.1% of Jewish women and 77.2% of Arab women were married.

2 View gallery illustration ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The average age of women married in 2022 was 25.1, according to the CBS report, and the average number of children a woman will have is 2.89, higher than the OECD's 1.58.

Women in Israel are giving birth to their first child at an older age than in the past. In 2023, the average age was 30.4 compared to the year 2000 when it was 29.

2 View gallery ( Courtesy Yinon & Katarina )

Women are also living longer. The average life span of Israeli women is 84.8, up from 84.6 in 2021. Men live less, to an average age of 80.7