Will little Abigail come home after being held hostage in Gaza?

The family of 3-year-old Abigail Idan said on Wednesday that they hope the little girl can come home before her birthday, on Friday. Liz Hirsch, Avigail's aunt told CNN that waiting for here release is excruciating. She said she would only be able to believe the little girl would be freed when she sees her.
Abigail is the youngest child of Ynet photographer Roy Idan who was murdered with his wife Smadar by Hamas terrorists on October 7. She was held by her father when he was shot and crawled out of from under his body. She was abducted with a neighbor and her family after she escaped there.
Her siblings, Michael, 9, and Amalya, 6, survived by hiding in the closets of their home in Kfar Aza.
During the surprise attack by Hamas, Roy stepped outside his home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza and captured photos of the terrorists who had infiltrated his community using motorized paragliders. He later also captured images of missile and rocket launchers in the area.
Roy returned immediately to his home, where Smadar, his wife, and their three children were. Just seconds after photographing the terrorist squad, she went on a mass murder spree in Kfar Aza.
Edan rushed back home where his wife, Smadar, and their three children awaited. Moments later, terrorists stormed their residence, killing Smadar. Edan, who had been outside with his youngest, was shot dead.