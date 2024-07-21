'We know where you're staying. We're coming for you'

on 24-year-old Fahad Qubati from Nazareth, who was beaten in Malia, Crete after being mistaken for a Jew from Israel. A young Jew who witnessed the scene told Ynet, "There were about 12 people there, some of whom were club security guards."

on 24-year-old Fahad Qubati from Nazareth, who was beaten in Malia, Crete after being mistaken for a Jew from Israel. A young Jew who witnessed the scene told Ynet, "There were about 12 people there, some of whom were club security guards."

Qubati, a Christian Arab traveling in Greece with his relatives, was attacked last Wednesday, suffering injuries to his jaw and head. Jacqueline Qubati, Fahad's mother, said that the attackers only fled after he showed them his cross. "This was not just an attack, it was an attempted murder. I pray for my son's recovery and will pursue this case until the attackers are punished," she said.

Qubati, a Christian Arab traveling in Greece with his relatives, was attacked last Wednesday, suffering injuries to his jaw and head. Jacqueline Qubati, Fahad's mother, said that the attackers only fled after he showed them his cross. "This was not just an attack, it was an attempted murder. I pray for my son's recovery and will pursue this case until the attackers are punished," she said.

Qubati, a Christian Arab traveling in Greece with his relatives, was attacked last Wednesday, suffering injuries to his jaw and head. Jacqueline Qubati, Fahad's mother, said that the attackers only fled after he showed them his cross. "This was not just an attack, it was an attempted murder. I pray for my son's recovery and will pursue this case until the attackers are punished," she said.