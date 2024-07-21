'We know where you're staying. We're coming for you'

"One of the motorcyclists chased my friends with a gun": New testimonies reveal shocking details about the attack on 24-year-old Fahad Qubati from Nazareth, who was beaten in Malia, Crete after being mistaken for a Jew from Israel. A young Jew who witnessed the scene told Ynet, "There were about 12 people there, some of whom were club security guards."
Qubati, a Christian Arab traveling in Greece with his relatives, was attacked last Wednesday, suffering injuries to his jaw and head. Jacqueline Qubati, Fahad's mother, said that the attackers only fled after he showed them his cross. "This was not just an attack, it was an attempted murder. I pray for my son's recovery and will pursue this case until the attackers are punished," she said.
The young Jew, who witnessed the attack, hid in an alley with his friend: "I heard everyone running, and when I looked to see what was happening, I saw one of the motorcyclists chasing my friends with a gun. For half an hour, I didn’t know if they were alive. When I got to the hotel, one of my friends told me that the guy on the motorcycle threatened them with the weapon, saying, 'We know where you are staying, leave the hotel today. We are coming.' It was terrifying; we survived by a miracle. The whole world must know about these serious acts," he said.
"The attack was severe and purely based on racism. I thought Fahad would be murdered. He received a brutal beating, but if we had intervened, they would have killed us. We are tourists. In the end, everyone will believe the attackers and abandon us," another eyewitness said.
Following the report on Ynet, the Greek Embassy in Israel published a statement condemning the attack. "The authorities in Greece are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. We must note that acts of violence are not acceptable at all. Israeli citizens are warmly welcomed to our country, which is certainly a safe tourist destination."