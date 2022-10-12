Hundreds attend funeral of fallen soldier from West Bank shooting

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Baruch's grave was covered by his comrades, as they joined his friends from home in an emotional group hug surrounding his last place of rest.

5 View gallery Ido Baruch's funeral ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

The tears could be heard in the choked up voice of Eitan Baruch as he eulogized his eldest son, before the honorary volley of three gun slute.

Baruch was shot and seriously wounded by a Palestinian gunman near the settlement of Shavei Shomron in the northern West Bank on Tuesday. According to the military , "two assailants arrived in a vehicle and shot live fire at IDF soldiers who were conducting operational security activity in the area."

Shortly before the mission that brought an end to his life, Ido Baruch was captured with his comrade wishing everyone a "Chag Sameach."

Footage of Ido Baruch wishing 'Chag Sameach' shortly before he was shot ( )

5 View gallery Ido Baruch's ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The soldier was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The bullet then traveled to his chest cavity, causing him excessive bleeding. After long resuscitation attempts, doctors had to pronounce him dead.

"We were inseparable," said his girlfriend of three years, Roni, at the funeral. "Everyone who knew us could see right away that it would last forever.

5 View gallery Roni- Ido Baruch's girlfriend ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

"I can not imagine how I can live through every morning in a reality without you by my side … He would always tell me I was the love of his life, I didn't believe we would be separated this way. Thank you for the amazing time you were my second half that completed me. Thank you for teaching me what real love is, thank you that you were the most supportive partner, I love you forever."

Einav Baruch, his mother, described her son as a "smiling and funny kid, a kid that takes interest in the world and the surroundings, helps others, a special and unique child.

5 View gallery Eitan and Einav Baruch ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

"We all saw a role model in him, there was no on who didn't know who Ido Baruch was. We laughed at you that you didn't know how to lose in a game, we were with you during your dilemmas ... the team called you 'Baruch - the mom and dad of the troop'. Look at this crowd, everyone who came here, you touched them all. We love you kid and we're proud of you."

Ilay, a friend from Baruch's troop, said that Baruch was always the first to volunteer for any assignment: "We are not processing that we are eulogizing you. How is it possible to process such a thing? suddenly in the middle of the day you were taken from us. We've been a big family for two years."

5 View gallery Ido Baruch's funeral ( Photo: Yariv Katz, IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

A preliminary IDF investigation found that the Baruch and his comrades were securing a settler rally attended by thousands of people for the holiday of Sukkot. The military launched a manhunt, which is still ongoing after the shooter who was seen fleeing the scene in his car.