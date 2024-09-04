At least 65 rockets in latest Hezbollah attack on North

A home in Kiryat Shmona was on fire after rockets hit the city; residents are warned to remain in or near shelters as the Lebanon-based terror group strikes Upper Galilee in response to an IDF drone strike 

Yair Kraus|
Kiryat Shmona home hit by Hezbollah rocket

At least 65 rockets were fired at Israel's north on Wednesday, by the Hezbollah terror group. In Kiryat Shmona, rockets made direct hits on homes and started fires. Police and emergency teams rushed to the area to assist and assess the damages.
One house in the city was set on fire while fires broke out in other areas but no injuries were reported. Many of Kiryat Shmona's residents evacuated to safety away from the fighting when the war broke out in October. Although some returned, at least two thirds of the city remained deserted.
2 View gallery
פגיעה ישירה בבית בשכונת מגורים בקריית שמונה פגיעה ישירה בבית בשכונת מגורים בקריית שמונה
Fire rages after Hezbollah rockets hit a Kiryat Shmona home
2 View gallery
נפילות בקריית שמונה שכונת יובלים נפילות בקריית שמונה שכונת יובלים
Hezbollah rockets hit Kiryat Shmona
According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network, an Israeli drone carried out an attack on a target in south Lebanon and other media outlets reported on further strikes.
Hezbollah rocket attack 

When the rocket attack began, residents of Upper Galilee were instructed to remain in shelters. "Dear residents, according to the military guidelines we ask you to remain near shelters until we are notified differently," the Kiryat Shmona municipality said in a message to residents. Other municipalities in the area posted similar messages.
