At least 65 rockets in latest Hezbollah attack on North

At least 65 rockets were fired at Israel's north on Wednesday, by the Hezbollah terror group. In Kiryat Shmona, rockets made direct hits on homes and started fires. Police and emergency teams rushed to the area to assist and assess the damages.

