At least 65 rockets in latest Hezbollah attack on North

At least 65 rockets were fired at Israel's north on Wednesday, by the Hezbollah terror group. In Kiryat Shmona, rockets made direct hits on homes and started fires. Police and emergency teams rushed to the area to assist and assess the damages.
One house in the city was set on fire while fires broke out in other areas but no injuries were reported. Many of Kiryat Shmona's residents evacuated to safety away from the fighting when the war broke out in October. Although some returned, at least two thirds of the city remained deserted.
According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network, an Israeli drone carried out an attack on a target in south Lebanon and other media outlets reported on further strikes.
When the rocket attack began, residents of Upper Galilee were instructed to remain in shelters. "Dear residents, according to the military guidelines we ask you to remain near shelters until we are notified differently," the Kiryat Shmona municipality said in a message to residents. Other municipalities in the area posted similar messages.