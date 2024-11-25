Christians for Israel building in Netherlands vandalized by pro-Palestinian protesters

The headquarters of the Christian pro-Israel organization Christians for Israel (C4I) was attacked Monday morning by dozens of protesters, reportedly from Extinction Rebellion, Justice Now and the Christian Collective. The incident occurred as employees were arriving for work, taking staff by surprise.
Protesters spray-painted accusations such as "supporting genocide," "child murderers," and "complicit in the events in Gaza" on the building’s facade and blocked the entrance for several hours. Witnesses said some protesters attempted to assault staff members. Police arrived about 20 minutes after the disturbance began, requiring nearly three hours to fully disperse the demonstrators. No injuries were reported.
The attack follows earlier acts of vandalism at the building last summer and comes days before Christians for Israel is scheduled to hold a pro-Jewish community rally in Amsterdam. The upcoming demonstration, organized in collaboration with Dutch-Jewish groups, has drawn the ire of organizations critical of Israeli policies.
Christians for Israel condemned the attack, emphasizing their long-standing work to foster Jewish-Arab cooperation and provide aid to Palestinian communities.
“For many years, we have contributed hundreds of thousands of Euros to organizations that aid Palestinians and foster cooperation between Arab and Jewish communities in Israel. Accusing us of complicity in genocide ignores these facts,” a representative for Christians for Israel said.
Van Oordt expressed disappointment that dialogue attempts with the protesters had failed. “We’ve said to them, ‘If you want to have a conversation, this is not the way to do it.’ Instead of engaging with facts and constructive dialogue, they resort to yelling, vandalizing, and spreading misinformation,” the representative added.
Frank van Oordt, executive director of Christians for Israel Netherlands, said they were "shocked," particularly given its execution by self-identified Christians. "We are standing up for Israel, and it makes us even stronger," van Oordt said."We are shocked, especially because it has been done by other Christians. And we can't understand that Christians won't see that it's the biblical truth that God is bringing back his people to the country. But we will stand up and make that known to all Christians in the Netherlands and in the whole world."
The protest marks escalating tensions in the Netherlands following recent attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam and reflects growing hostility in Europe over the war in Gaza.
Christians for Israel plans to proceed with the Amsterdam rally on November 28, emphasizing its commitment to combating antisemitism and promoting dialogue.