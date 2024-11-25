Christians for Israel building in Netherlands vandalized by pro-Palestinian protesters

Protesters spray-painted accusations such as "supporting genocide," "child murderers," and "complicit in the events in Gaza" on the building’s facade and blocked the entrance for several hours. Witnesses said some protesters attempted to assault staff members. Police arrived about 20 minutes after the disturbance began, requiring nearly three hours to fully disperse the demonstrators. No injuries were reported.

“For many years, we have contributed hundreds of thousands of Euros to organizations that aid Palestinians and foster cooperation between Arab and Jewish communities in Israel. Accusing us of complicity in genocide ignores these facts,” a representative for Christians for Israel said.

Van Oordt expressed disappointment that dialogue attempts with the protesters had failed. “We’ve said to them, ‘If you want to have a conversation, this is not the way to do it.’ Instead of engaging with facts and constructive dialogue, they resort to yelling, vandalizing, and spreading misinformation,” the representative added.

