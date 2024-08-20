PA President Abbas determined to visit Gaza 'reconnect with his people' there

Following the Palestinian Authority leadership's initiation of plans for President Mahmoud Abbas' upcoming visit to the Gaza Strip, his advisor, Mahmoud al-Habbash, highlighted in an interview with Ynet that Abbas is determined to reconnect with his people in Gaza. Al-Habbash emphasized that this visit is crucial for reinstating the Palestinian Authority's presence in the region and stressed the national right to be present across all Palestinian territories. In a recent speech to the Turkish parliament, Abbas expressed his intent to visit Gaza "at all costs," not for popularity, but "to be with my people."

2 View gallery President Abbas speaking in front of the Turkish Parliament ( Photo: REUTERS/ Umit Bektas )

Efforts are underway by the Palestinian officials to organize this visit, involving international communications and arrangements. However, Israel has not officially recognized any request from Abbas or the Palestinian leadership to enter Gaza, with an Israeli source suggesting Jerusalem is unlikely to permit his entry. Al-Habbash, however, stated that a formal notification regarding the visit was sent to Israel, although the timing remains uncertain. He also noted that Abbas has informed numerous countries globally, as well as the Arab League and the United Nations, urging them to take responsibility for facilitating his visit.

On Monday, Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, released the content of messages sent to international communities concerning the 88-year-old incumbent's intended visit to Gaza. The message stressed the need for both Israeli and American assurances regarding the safe passage for Abbas and his delegation, seeking global support for this initiative.

2 View gallery German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a press conference, in Berlin, Germany ( Photo: JENS SCHLUETER / AFP )

The feasibility of such a visit is still unclear, contingent on Israel's security approval amid the government's opposition to the Palestinian Authority assuming civil responsibilities from Hamas in Gaza. Al-Habbash acknowledged the risks associated with the visit but emphasized Abbas' resolve to witness firsthand the suffering and challenges faced by Gazans during these wartime conditions.

Amid growing criticism of Hamas for the extensive destruction in the region, his popularity is rising among Gaza's residents, with increasing calls for the Palestinian Authority's return post-conflict. Al-Habbash also noted that currently, the Palestinian Authority has no active relations with Hamas, following unsuccessful attempts to achieve a national unity agreement.