Bella Hadid posts Ben-Gvir comments and claims proof of apartheid

"My right, my family's right and my children's right to travel safely on the roads comes before the right to travel for Palestinians. The right to life comes before the freedom of movement, and that is just the way it is," He said.

Hadid, known for her support of the Palestinian cause and frequent criticism of Israel's policies in the territories, weighed in on the National Security Minister's comments to her 60 million Instagram followers. "In no place, no time, especially in 2023 should one life be more valuable than another's. Especially simply because of their ethnicity, culture, or pure hatred," she said in her post.

