Woman dead, man in serious condition after car shot at near Mount Hebron

Two people were seriously injured after their car was fired on as it traveled on Route 60, south of Mount Hebron in the West Bank. The Magen David Adom team and medics from the Israel Defense Forces provided them with medical treatment on the spot.

