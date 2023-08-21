Woman dead, man in serious condition after car shot at near Mount Hebron

Two people were seriously injured after their car was fired on as it traveled on Route 60, south of Mount Hebron in the West Bank. The Magen David Adom team and medics from the Israel Defense Forces provided them with medical treatment on the spot.
IDF forces are at the scene of the incident, located between the town of Yatta and the southern industrial area of Hebron, and near the headquarters of the Yehuda Brigade. The manhunt for the shooter is focused on the area of the towns of Bnei Naim, east of the scene of the attack, and Beita, south of the scene.
First published: 10:41, 08.21.23