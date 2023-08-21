Woman dead, man in serious condition after car shot at near Mount Hebron

The incident is believed to be a terror attack on Route 60, which has been the scene of several recent attacks on Jews and vehicles with Israeli license plates

Elisha Ben Kimon|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
West Bank
Two people were seriously injured after their car was fired on as it traveled on Route 60, south of Mount Hebron in the West Bank. The Magen David Adom team and medics from the Israel Defense Forces provided them with medical treatment on the spot.
1 View gallery
IDF forces on Route 60 in the West BankIDF forces on Route 60 in the West Bank
IDF forces on Route 60 in the West Bank
(Photo: EPA)
IDF forces are at the scene of the incident, located between the town of Yatta and the southern industrial area of Hebron, and near the headquarters of the Yehuda Brigade. The manhunt for the shooter is focused on the area of ​​the towns of Bnei Naim, east of the scene of the attack, and Beita, south of the scene.
First published: 10:41, 08.21.23
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""