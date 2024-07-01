Despite diplomatic crisis with Israel, Brazil sets national Holocaust Remembrance Day

Even though the Gaza war brought about a diplomatic crisis between Israel and Brazil, to the extent that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva accused Israel of genocide, the Brazilian Senate has nevertheless determined that April 16 will be the official Holocaust Remembrance Day in the South American nation. The date is also the anniversary of the death of a Brazilian diplomat named Luis Martins de Souza Dantas, who was declared Righteous Among the Nations for saving hundreds of Jews from the Nazis.