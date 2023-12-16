Hostages shot despite carrying white flag, initial probe reveals

Initial investigation of the tragic killing by IDF troops of three hostages who escaped their Hamas captors on Friday revealed that the force operated violation of IDF regulations when they open fire.

One of the hostages was carrying a white flag and the three had removed their shirts to indicate to the troops that they posed no danger to them, but despite that the soldiers opened fire hitting two of them and a third who escaped into a nearby building. A senior officer who believed him to be a terrorist commanded a force to attack the building.

Protesters paint the street raid after hostages killed by troops in Gaza

The obvious European appearance of one of the dead hostages prompted an inquiry that revealed their identity and the tragic outcome of the action.

In the probe the IDF said that in the past week, terrorists had attempted to lure the Israeli forces into traps by calling out "help" in Hebrew.

The IDF says three soldiers were involved in two of the shooting incidents. Mere minutes and dozens of meters separated them. In both cases the shooting was in violation of orders, forbidding soldiers to open fire on unarmed civilians or anyone holding a white flag which indicates surrender.

Samer Talalka, Alon Shimriz and Yotam Haim

Graffiti with the words "help" "captives" in Hebrew nearby was examined for boobytraps on the days preceding the incident and explosive devices were located nearby. Now the IDF said they would investigate the building further to see if the captives had sheltered there after escaping the Hamas.

"We did not prepare ourselves or the troops for the possibility of captives appearing on the streets in Gaza," a senior officer said. "This is a terrible tragedy for all of us and a complex scenario for the troops," he said.