Erdan tells the UN Israel's missile defenses protected Al Aqsa from Hamas fire

Israel's ambassador to the UN late on Friday, showed the plenum images of the Iron Dome missile defense system, intercepting missiles aimed at Jerusalem and said it was Israel who protected the Al Aqsa mosque from Hamas fire.
The terror group launched eight rockets at Jerusalem and surrounding areas on Friday for the first time in a month. The Iron Dome intercepted some of the rockets and no injuries were reported.
"Today Hamas proved that murdering Israelis is even more important than preserving Islamic holy sites the claim to protect," Erdan said. "Just as ISIS was willing to destroy mosques, Hamas – ISIS is willing to blow up Al Aqsa and so many of you are willing to defend them."
He said a so-called humanitarian cease-fire is a white wash that only aims to keep Hamas in power, as he criticized the UN resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. "This resolution has a distorted agenda," he said. "This resolution aims to keep Hamas in power, period."
In his speech Erdan described how children who were held hostage by Hamas, were forced to watch images of their family members being killed on October 7. He accused the member states of calling for a cease-fire rather than doing everything possible to release the hostages from their torturous captivity.