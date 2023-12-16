Erdan tells the UN Israel's missile defenses protected Al Aqsa from Hamas fire









Gilad Erdan at the UN





Israel's ambassador to the UN late on Friday, showed the plenum images of the Iron Dome missile defense system, intercepting missiles aimed at Jerusalem and said it was Israel who protected the Al Aqsa mosque from Hamas fire.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The terror group launched eight rockets at Jerusalem and surrounding areas on Friday for the first time in a month. The Iron Dome intercepted some of the rockets and no injuries were reported.

2 View gallery Gilad Erdan shows images of Iron Dome intercept over Jerusalem

"Today Hamas proved that murdering Israelis is even more important than preserving Islamic holy sites the claim to protect," Erdan said. "Just as ISIS was willing to destroy mosques, Hamas – ISIS is willing to blow up Al Aqsa and so many of you are willing to defend them."

He said a so-called humanitarian cease-fire is a white wash that only aims to keep Hamas in power, as he criticized the UN resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. "This resolution has a distorted agenda," he said. "This resolution aims to keep Hamas in power, period."

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists during the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza ( Photo: Reuters )