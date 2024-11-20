US envoy heads to Israel as Lebanon talks show promise, but challenges remain

White House special envoy Amos Hochstein, who has been in Beirut for several days mediating talks between Israel and Hezbollah, is expected to arrive in Israel overnight Thursday to present Lebanon and Hezbollah’s responses to a proposed U.S.-drafted de-escalation agreement.

Following his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is leading the talks on Hezbollah’s behalf, Hochstein described the talks as “very constructive and very helpful” and said that the parties “have continued to narrow the gaps.”

White House special envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut

Israeli officials believe Hochstein will push Lebanon to compromise on key issues, particularly regarding the mechanism for monitoring the enforcement of the agreement. Lebanon reportedly opposes the inclusion of Britain and Germany in the deal, preferring Arab nations such as Egypt and Jordan, while Israel insists on a framework led by a U.S. CENTCOM general.

Lebanese and Arab media, including outlets affiliated with Hezbollah, widely covered the ongoing negotiations. While most reported significant progress, they acknowledged unresolved issues. Sky News Arabia cited sources close to Berri who claimed that “nearly 80% of the cease-fire agreement has been finalized.”

The pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that there is “understanding on all draft clauses,” but noted that discussions now focus on border-related issues, which remain shrouded in secrecy.

2 View gallery Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, White House special envoy Amos Hochstein and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Tal Shahar, Haim Goldberg/Flas90, Amit Shabi, REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir, AP )

Israel is cautiously optimistic ahead of Hochstein’s upcoming meetings in Israel on Thursday. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz visited a military intelligence base in central Israel, emphasizing that "the prerequisite for any political agreement in Lebanon is preserving intelligence capabilities and ensuring the IDF's right to operate and defend Israeli citizens against Hezbollah." This point—freedom of operation—has been a significant sticking point during the negotiations.

Mahmoud Kamati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, said that any cease-fire agreement "must end the war quickly" while preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty. In an interview with Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV, Kamati said he was "neither very optimistic nor very pessimistic" about the prospects for an agreement.

Similarly, senior Hezbollah official Hassan Fadlallah told Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV, "No one in Lebanon accepts a breach of its sovereignty or granting freedom of movement to the enemy. The war will not end on the enemy’s terms."

2 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz (center) ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

The draft agreement reportedly includes a 60-day cease-fire trial period during which Hezbollah would withdraw beyond the Litani River, leaving only the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon. If the cease-fire holds, the IDF would then withdraw from southern Lebanon. Despite broad agreement on many clauses, two key issues remain unresolved: the IDF’s freedom of operation and the composition of the monitoring committee overseeing the implementation of UN Resolution 1701.

According to Lebanese sources cited by Sky News Arabia, a revised clause was agreed upon during Hochstein's visit to Beirut, stating that "each side has the right to self-defense if attacked, provided that the U.S. ensures Israel does not conduct preemptive strikes."

If the parties reach an agreement, Washington is expected to announce the start of the cease-fire, marking the beginning of the implementation phase. This would test whether Hezbollah retreats beyond the Litani and if the Lebanese Army takes over southern Lebanon. During this period, the IDF will remain in the south of the country, though adjustments to its operational deployment are expected. Ultimately, the plan envisions only the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL forces remaining in southern Lebanon.

The cease-fire announcement may also involve French participation, acting as a guarantor for Lebanon. In 2006, a similar cease-fire agreement was reached, but its enforcement mechanism collapsed on the ground.

This time, however, a more robust mechanism involving the UK, Germany, France and others has been devised. Israel has retained the right, under the agreement, to enforce the cease-fire and maintain operational freedom if violations occur.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: