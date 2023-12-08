Hamas uses female terrorists, as battles in Khan Younis intensify





The elite IDF 98th Brigade operates in Khan Younis area ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Intense battles persist in the second-largest city in the Gaza Strip, Khan Younis, where some of Hamas's top leaders are believed to be hiding.

In the past 24 hours, the elite IDF 98th Brigade has encountered multiple terrorists in Khan Younis, including the first time in which female terrorists were used in battle. The females are reportedly taking on roles as observers, closely monitoring the movements of the brigade's forces, and, according to suspicions, may also be carrying explosive devices. The situation remains fluid as the IDF continues its efforts in the area.

2 View gallery IDF forces in Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to military assessment, these recent encounters represent a fraction of the many lessons learned and the renewed preparedness for the underground terrain, a strategic focus that the Hamas Khan Younis Brigade has also undertaken. Composed of four battalions and featuring an experienced and concentrated commando unit that remains intact, the brigade has yet to be neutralized.

The IDF has tasked Brigade 98 with the mission of targeting Hamas hubs within the city, incorporating the elite commando unit alongside its deceptive capabilities. This assignment aims to counteract Hamas's operational deceptions and other maneuvers that the group continues to employ. The situation remains dynamic as the IDF adapts its strategies to address evolving challenges on the ground.

2 View gallery The elite IDF 98th Brigade operates in Khan Younis area ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

So far, one of the Khan Younis Brigade commanders, along with three battalion commanders have been eliminated. However, the military anticipates that operations in the city will continue for some time, given its relatively extensive size and the vast underground network beneath it. In total, dozens of terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing battles in the region.