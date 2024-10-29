Four killed in battle in northern Gaza, military says

The IDF said on Tuesday that four members of its forces were killed in Gaza. Another soldier suffered serious injuries.
Captain Yehonatan (Joni) Keren, aged 22, from Moledet, Staff Sergeant Nisim Meytal, aged 20, from Hadera, Staff Sergeant Aviv Gilboa, aged 21, from the settlement of Neveh Tzuf and Staff Sergeant Naor Haimov, aged 22, from Rosh Haayin were all killed in Jabaliya in the northern part of the Strip.
According to the military, 766 soldiers and officers were killed since the start of the war.
The IDF said its troops were still operating in the northern areas in the Strip including in Beit Lahiya where 60 terrorists were apprehended in a local hospital. Troops located weapons, cash and documents belonging to Hamas in the compound where terrorists who took part in the atrocities of October 7 were hiding.
