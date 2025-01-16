Rafael inks major deal to supply Iron Dome missiles to Israel using US aid

The Defense Ministry signed a contract with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to expand the serial production of Iron Dome interceptors. This move, funded by a portion of the recently approved $8.7 billion U.S. aid package for Israel, aims to bolster the country’s air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the advanced "Iron Beam" laser system currently under development.
The deal signed on Wednesday will see Rafael supply a substantial number of interceptors to the IDF, and the package includes $5.2 billion earmarked specifically for enhancing Israel's air defense capabilities.
Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir praised the agreement. “The Iron Dome contract is a cornerstone in an unprecedented effort led by the Defense Ministry, Rafael and other defense industries to strengthen Israel’s capabilities while engaged in combat," he said.
"This was made possible by the U.S. aid package finalized in Washington, and we deeply appreciate the American administration’s support," Zamir noted. "The Iron Dome has transformed the battlefield, protected vital infrastructure, and saved countless lives. This deal will further enhance its capabilities, and I extend my gratitude to Rafael for their immense contribution to Israel’s qualitative edge.”
Rafael CEO Yoav Turgeman also welcomed the agreement. “We are proud to collaborate with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and Israel’s Defense Ministry on this procurement deal. Since the war began, our air defense systems – Iron Dome and David’s Sling – have repeatedly demonstrated their exceptional ability to neutralize diverse threats. Expanding the production of Iron Dome underscores its effectiveness, and we remain committed to safeguarding Israel’s security.”
This deal marks the first in a series of projects funded by the U.S. aid package, ensuring Israel’s air defense systems remain robust against evolving threats.