Rafael inks major deal to supply Iron Dome missiles to Israel using US aid

The deal signed on Wednesday will see Rafael supply a substantial number of interceptors to the IDF, and the package includes $5.2 billion earmarked specifically for enhancing Israel's air defense capabilities.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir praised the agreement. “The Iron Dome contract is a cornerstone in an unprecedented effort led by the Defense Ministry, Rafael and other defense industries to strengthen Israel’s capabilities while engaged in combat," he said.

