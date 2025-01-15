Trump 'thrilled' hostage deal done: 'Will make sure Gaza never becomes a terrorist safe haven'

President-elect Donald Trump, considered the main engine behind the cease-fire and hostage release agreement reached on Wednesday in Qatar, celebrated what he considered his diplomatic achievement in a post on his Truth Social platform. "We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you."
Trump said the agreement could only have been reached because of his election as president. "It signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones," he said.
"With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!"
Trump's envoy to the talks Steve Witkoff joined the Biden team during negotiations after reportedly pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the deal in his meeting in Jerusalem last Saturday.
The president-elect made his position clear that he wants the war to end before he takes office and warned of "all hell to pay" if Hamas does not agree to the terms of the deal.