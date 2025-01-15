Trump 'thrilled' hostage deal done: 'Will make sure Gaza never becomes a terrorist safe haven'

President-elect Donald Trump, considered the main engine behind the cease-fire and hostage release agreement reached on Wednesday in Qatar, celebrated what he considered his diplomatic achievement in a post on his Truth Social platform. "We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you."

Trump said the agreement could only have been reached because of his election as president. "It signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones," he said.

