was elected on January 9 and has since faced numerous challenges, particularly the return of South Lebanon residents to their villages as the IDF remains deployed in the area. In the early days of his presidency, attention shifted to his wife, Naamat Aoun, born Naamat Elias Naama.

was elected on January 9 and has since faced numerous challenges, particularly the return of South Lebanon residents to their villages as the IDF remains deployed in the area. In the early days of his presidency, attention shifted to his wife, Naamat Aoun, born Naamat Elias Naama.

On the day of Aoun’s election and inauguration, the Lebanese daily outlet An-Nahar predicted that “Naamat Aoun will play an active role,” during his term. “Her extensive experience in public relations allows her to champion social and humanitarian issues in Lebanon.”

On the day of Aoun’s election and inauguration, the Lebanese daily outlet An-Nahar predicted that “Naamat Aoun will play an active role,” during his term. “Her extensive experience in public relations allows her to champion social and humanitarian issues in Lebanon.”

On the day of Aoun’s election and inauguration, the Lebanese daily outlet An-Nahar predicted that “Naamat Aoun will play an active role,” during his term. “Her extensive experience in public relations allows her to champion social and humanitarian issues in Lebanon.”

, Hezbollah’s main stronghold in the country. Her father, Malham, worked for Lebanon’s national carrier, Middle East Airlines. She has two sisters, Tania and Lina and has had a 23-year log career as head of protocol and public relations at the Lebanese American University.

, Hezbollah’s main stronghold in the country. Her father, Malham, worked for Lebanon’s national carrier, Middle East Airlines. She has two sisters, Tania and Lina and has had a 23-year log career as head of protocol and public relations at the Lebanese American University.

Naamat and Joseph Aoun have two children: Khalil, a banker and professional basketball player and Nour, a science graduate working with international organizations. They’re also have two grandchildren and reportedly one more on the way.

Naamat and Joseph Aoun have two children: Khalil, a banker and professional basketball player and Nour, a science graduate working with international organizations. They’re also have two grandchildren and reportedly one more on the way.

Naamat and Joseph Aoun have two children: Khalil, a banker and professional basketball player and Nour, a science graduate working with international organizations. They’re also have two grandchildren and reportedly one more on the way.