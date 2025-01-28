Native of Hezbollah's strong hold the Dahieh: Meet Lebanon's first lady

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun was elected on January 9 and has since faced numerous challenges, particularly the return of South Lebanon residents to their villages as the IDF remains deployed in the area. In the early days of his presidency, attention shifted to his wife, Naamat Aoun, born Naamat Elias Naama.
On the day of Aoun’s election and inauguration, the Lebanese daily outlet An-Nahar predicted that “Naamat Aoun will play an active role,” during his term. “Her extensive experience in public relations allows her to champion social and humanitarian issues in Lebanon.”
Naamat comes from a modest family in the A-Shiyah area of Beirut’s Dahieh district, Hezbollah’s main stronghold in the country. Her father, Malham, worked for Lebanon’s national carrier, Middle East Airlines. She has two sisters, Tania and Lina and has had a 23-year log career as head of protocol and public relations at the Lebanese American University.
Naamat and Joseph Aoun have two children: Khalil, a banker and professional basketball player and Nour, a science graduate working with international organizations. They’re also have two grandchildren and reportedly one more on the way.
Though often described as avoiding the spotlight, Naamat doesn’t shy away from expressing her views. “My blood is southern, my home is in the South and I go to the South," she said in a recent interview. "May Allah strengthen the South. Together, we will rebuild it and return to it, God willing.” President Aoun himself hails from Al-Aishiya, a village in South Lebanon.
Known for her social and religious activism, Naamat has spoken about the challenges of her life, shaped by her husband’s military career.
She has frequently stated that she raised their children largely on her own during sensitive security periods while maintaining a successful career. “It wasn’t easy but my husband’s support helped me achieve personal and professional success,” she said in an interview.
One aspect that captured public attention following Aoun’s inauguration was Naamat’s outfit: a Moschino suit and Dior shoes valued at over $1,000. An-Nahar noted her elegant appearance, describing her black-and-white suit as a symbol of balance between change and strength at the start of a new era.
The report added that white, as a neutral and festive color, was chosen to signify that Naamat is not aligned with any political faction in Lebanon’s divided landscape, enhancing her image.