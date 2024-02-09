Northern residents demand the IDF protects them from within Lebanon

Amid American and French efforts to force a political settlement on Israel and Lebanon, which is supposed to keep Hezbollah away from the border, the mayors of the northern towns close to the Lebanon border will meet with the commander of the Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin. They intend to demand that he halts the terrorist organization's incessant shooting on the Galilee towns and to show greater resolve in view of the emerging security reality in the region since the war broke out four months ago.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

"The State of Israel and the IDF made a big mistake by establishing a security strip inside Israeli territory," explained Giora Zaltz, Upper Galilee Regional Council mayor. According to him, the army must move the area of defense to Lebanese territory.

"The IDF should be present north of the border serve as buffer between us and Hezbollah. After four months of evacuating the residents of the north, of the Hezbollah taking charge of the fighting, the rules of the game must be changed. It is not right for the country and the army to say that we may continue in this reality for many months and it is not right for us as the residents of the north to accept that," he stressed.

5 View gallery Major General Ori Gordin (left) ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

During Hezbollah's barrage on Thursday, the terror organization fired about 30 missiles from Lebanese territory towards the towns of the Upper Galilee. Most of the launches fell in open areas, and the rest were intercepted. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made it clear on various occasions that Israel is open to a political solution that would bring an end to the conflict on the northern border, but is committed to the residents and removing the threat and is therefore prepared for a military option.

This week, he met with Amos Hochstein, the special envoy of U.S. President Joe Biden, and emphasized that the State of Israel is committed to improving the security situation in the north, which includes the return of the residents of the north to their homes after the removal of the threat of raids and direct fire from Lebanese territory.

5 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein ( Photo: Ariel Hermoni, Defense Ministry )

Avihai Stern, the mayor of Qiryat Shemona, said that more than 21,000 of its residents have been displaced from their homes to temporary apartments and hotels throughout the country, and that he intends to ask Major General Gordin to promise that the residents will not return until security is restored.

"The army commanders should talk less and do more. We heard promises that they would return Lebanon to the Stone Age and a line that I no longer see," said Stern, who stands at the head of the city that is bombed daily and dozens of its buildings have already been damaged since the beginning of the war.

Despite the outline for the cease-fire in the campaign launched by Hezbollah against Israel, the residents are still afraid. "The level of anxiety, fear and frustration among my residents has increased with a tremendous intensity. For two days now I have been receiving calls from hysterical residents, who are anxious that in a moment's notice, they will be asked to return to the north, while nothing is being done to handle the threat to our lives. Just this morning we saw a reminder when the terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at Qiryat Shemona and injured soldiers."

Another agreement that relies on the UN and the Lebanese army is doomed to failure and is far from bringing security or a sense of security.

"My residents do not believe in any agreement, they are not stupid and understand that there is no reason for it to work as every agreement has not worked until today. Another agreement that relies on the UN and the Lebanese army is doomed to failure and is far from bringing security or a sense of security. The concessions will only increase Hezbollah's appetite and its understanding that through terrorism and murder it will achieve more," Stern said.

Gabi Naaman, the mayor of the Shlomi Council, said: "I will ask the general to be our messenger to demand to strike at Hezbollah, eradicate and destroy the threat." He stated that he is happy that Gordin summoned the heads of the towns to meetings. "I will make it clear that any agreement signed with Hezbollah means the preservation and protection of the terrorist organization and the betrayal of the residents of the north. Hezbollah seeks to destroy us, and we as a country must in no way believe it and make agreements with it."

5 View gallery IDF soldiers operating on Israel-Lebanon border ( Photo: Effie Sharir )

The heads of the Lebanese border towns also expect the army to build a new security concept, the day after the war in Lebanon. "After October 7, it became clear that the first responders and the various security and defense components were a decisive factor in saving lives," said Amit Sofer, mayor of the Merom HaGalil Regional Council. He demanded that Major General Ori Gordin "immediately return all the border towns under the responsibility of the Northern Command and make available all the security elements derived from this action."

Following the IDF's decision to reduce the number of combat soldiers stationed in the Lebanese border towns, the heads of the towns are expected to ask for clarifications in their meeting with Major General Gordin on the current policy.

Mayor Zaltz said that despite the protest and opposition of some of the mayors, he believes that the army should leave only small forces in the towns. "I will ask the general to withdraw all the army forces allocated for activity in Lebanon from the towns and leave a professional military force whose sole mission is to protect the town."

5 View gallery Footage of anti-tank missiles on Israeli border town ( Photo: Lobby 1701 )

In the meantime, members of "Lobby 1701," comprised of northern residents, are fighting for the full implementation of the 1701 U.N Resolution from 2006 and its application to counter Hezbollah's terrorist threats. On Thursday they went out on a signature campaign in the displaced persons' hotels throughout the country in which they warn against the emerging agreement. The activists in the lobby claim that "according to media reports, the Israeli government is expected to sign a concessions and surrender agreement with Hezbollah. Even the issue of demilitarized territory until the litany, as stipulated by the U.N Security Council, was given up by the government." The lobby statement stated that "these are dramatic days for us and for the entire country. As long as the Israeli government is not ready to enforce the demilitarization of southern Lebanon, the next massacre is only a matter of time."

As Israel approaches the end of its winter season, which was more significant on the northern border, security officials estimate that Hezbollah tried to place weaponry near the border in the last few weeks under the cover of the fog.

The IDF, on the other hand, continued its offensive operations to remove the threat and "preoccupy" the enemy forces across the border in an attempt to prevent the organization from "taking advantage of the opportunity." People in the first responder units in one of the border towns said that they showed greater vigilance and reduced their stay in exposed areas that can be seen from Lebanon, due to the fear of Hezbollah capabilities it achieved in this weather.

5 View gallery IDF soldiers vigilant in the face of threat under cover of fog ( Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP )