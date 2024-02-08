Hezbollah fires some 30 rockets into northern Israel

Sirens were heard in the Upper Galilee communities of Dalton, Kerem Ben Zimra and Kadita Thursday night after some 30 rockets were launched into northern Israel in a heavy barrage from Lebanon. All projectiles landed in unpopulated areas, causing no damage or casualties.

These settlements are located near Mount Meron, where Hezbollah earlier claimed to have directed rockets, targeting an Air Force base. Residents in the area reported explosions.

