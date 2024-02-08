Hezbollah fires some 30 rockets into northern Israel

All projectiles land in unpopulated areas in vicinity of Air Force base terror group claimed to have targeted earlier; no damage or casualties

Yair Kraus, Yoav Zitun|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rocket attack
Rocket
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Sirens were heard in the Upper Galilee communities of Dalton, Kerem Ben Zimra and Kadita Thursday night after some 30 rockets were launched into northern Israel in a heavy barrage from Lebanon. All projectiles landed in unpopulated areas, causing no damage or casualties.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
These settlements are located near Mount Meron, where Hezbollah earlier claimed to have directed rockets, targeting an Air Force base. Residents in the area reported explosions.
Hezbollah rocket impact in Meron, northern Israel

Footage shared on social media captured the moment of impact and five explosions can be seen on a mountain slope. There were no reports of damage or casualties in that attack either.
1 View gallery
נפילות במירוןנפילות במירון
Hezbollah rocket impact in Meron, northern Israel
This attack followed a car bombing in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, intended for a Hezbollah commander, who was wounded, according to Lebanese sources, and not killed as first reported.
Drone strike on car in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh

The drone strike in Nabatieh came as Hezbollah and Israel continue to trade blows across the border, with the Shi'ite terrorist group having claimed responsibility for at least seven attacks on Israeli soil since Thursday morning.
First published: 22:31, 02.08.24
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""