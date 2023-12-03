Released hostages testify: 'inferno, horror movie, bring them home now'





7 View gallery Raz Ben Ami, Yocheved Lifshitz, Yaffa Adar, Ditza Himan, Daniel Aloni ( Photo: Families of Abductees )

Women freed from Hamas captivity appeal for the government to place the release of all hostages ahead of the states objectives to eradicate Hamas in Gaza. Their pleas were part of a campaign launched by hostage families, which was being broadcast on television and spread on social media.

7 View gallery Return the hostages rally on Saturday in Tel Aviv ( Photo: SATVIEW )

"I was in this hell for 49 days. I am asking, I am begging the decision makers - bring the children back, bring them all back." Adar added that "it's not easy. Not for the families, not for the hostages, not for their families, not for anyone. Release the children now. I want to see them, not when I'm in a coffin. I want to see them now. Please. This is the time," Yaffa Adar, 85, who was seen after being abducted, driven into Gaza a golf cart, said.

7 View gallery Yaffa Adar recounts her hardships in captivity ( Photo: Families of Abductees )

"The food wasn't much in the beginning, but as time went by, the food diminished. The conditions were almost like starvation. And as time goes by, the damage increases and the body's ability to survive reduces. This is a danger to life, and also a mental danger. They must be brought back immediately," 84-year-old Ditza Himan said.

7 View gallery Ditza Himan, 85, abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz ( Photo: Private Album )

"On October 7 we were brutally kidnapped from our home. Our girls saw things that children of this age or any age should not see. A horror movie. You feel like you want to pinch yourself and wake up from this movie. I'm talking and I'm shaking. It was horrible," Daniel Aloni, who was released together with her six-year-old daughter Emelia, said.

7 View gallery Daniel Aloni, her daughter, relatives and many more abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz ( Photo: Families of Abductees )

"There is no routine. There is nothing. we slept and cried. Every day was an eternity that never ends." She said. Her brother-in-law is still held hostage as is his brother, his partner and his sister. "Hostages can die, simply because their captors decided to murder them. Release them, release them now! There is no time. I am begging on my behalf and on the behalf of the rest of the hostages."

In another video, Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, who was released even before the deal with Hamas, said she was underground for 17 days. "I hardly slept, I had a problem with the food. In the last four days I got sick, they were afraid I would cause an epidemic. Every day is critical because of the difficult conditions there and the oxygen in the tunnels is running out," Lifshitz said.

7 View gallery Yocheved Lifshitz, released before hostage deal ( Photo: Families of Abductees )

Yocheved's husband, Oded, remained in captivity. She said that she was afraid that the terrorists would "take revenge on our hostages" and expressed her concern for the elderly among them. "There are other members there who are also 85 years old and younger, I am afraid that they will not withstand the mental and physical ordeal. The moral duty of this government is to return them home immediately, without hesitation. We are waiting for you, we love you, come home."

Raz Ben Ami, 57, also returned from captivity without her husband Ohad, who remained in Gaza. "I want to thank you for bringing me back, thank you for being here, thank you that I can go back and live my life. I am waiting for all the hostages to return, including my beloved husband," she said.

7 View gallery Raz Ben Ami, waits for husband's release from Gaza ( Photo: Families of Abductees )