Israel raises travel threat level for Thailand

Israel's National Security Council has elevated the threat level for Israelis traveling to Thailand to Level 2, citing the persistence of potential dangers.

While the council emphasized that the threat itself has not worsened, it issued the raised warning to ensure Israelis remain cautious.

The advisory recommends that Israelis in Thailand avoid attending large events associated with Israel and conceal Jewish or Israeli symbols. Travelers are also urged not to share their location or travel plans on social media.

This updated warning follows a previous advisory on November 12, which called on Israelis to heighten their awareness while abroad.

Concerns have grown since earlier this month when the Mossad confirmed that terrorists were planning an attack targeting Israelis at a Full Moon Party on the island of Ko Pha Ngan, a popular destination for Israeli tourists.