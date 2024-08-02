Turkey blocks Instagram after accused 'censorship' on Haniyeh condolences

on Friday blocked access to the Instagram application without providing a clear reason for the move. The move came after senior officials in the country accused Instagram of exercising "censorship" over publications of condolence messages for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was

on Friday blocked access to the Instagram application without providing a clear reason for the move. The move came after senior officials in the country accused Instagram of exercising "censorship" over publications of condolence messages for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was

The Turkish Communications announced the ban early on Friday. Many users in the country took to X (formerly Twitter) saying they couldn’t refresh their Instagram feeds.

The Turkish Communications announced the ban early on Friday. Many users in the country took to X (formerly Twitter) saying they couldn’t refresh their Instagram feeds.

The Turkish Communications announced the ban early on Friday. Many users in the country took to X (formerly Twitter) saying they couldn’t refresh their Instagram feeds.

Turkish communications official Fahrettin Altun last week accused Instagram of censorship, saying, "This is censorship, pure and simple." According to Altun, Instagram didn’t provide a reason or indicate how the posts violated its policies.

Turkish communications official Fahrettin Altun last week accused Instagram of censorship, saying, "This is censorship, pure and simple." According to Altun, Instagram didn’t provide a reason or indicate how the posts violated its policies.

Turkish communications official Fahrettin Altun last week accused Instagram of censorship, saying, "This is censorship, pure and simple." According to Altun, Instagram didn’t provide a reason or indicate how the posts violated its policies.

Turkey hosts Hamas terrorists within its territory and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who threatened Israel with a military invasion earlier this week, hosted Haniyeh in the country multiple times in recent years. Erdogan announced an official day of mourning to be observed in the country on Friday following Haniyeh's assassination.

Turkey hosts Hamas terrorists within its territory and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who threatened Israel with a military invasion earlier this week, hosted Haniyeh in the country multiple times in recent years. Erdogan announced an official day of mourning to be observed in the country on Friday following Haniyeh's assassination.

Turkey hosts Hamas terrorists within its territory and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who threatened Israel with a military invasion earlier this week, hosted Haniyeh in the country multiple times in recent years. Erdogan announced an official day of mourning to be observed in the country on Friday following Haniyeh's assassination.