Palestinians say 9 dead in airstrike on Jenin

At least nine Palestinians were killed in airstrikes on the Jenin refugee camp, Palestinians said on Tuesday, the IDF confirmed in struck twice from the air, targeting terror squads.

An IDF raid has been ongoing since Monday when forces began operating to detain wanted terror suspects operating from the Jenin area. Border Police, and Engineering Corps units entered the refugee camp.

IDF operating in Jenin

According to Israeli forces, four terrorists were killed while nor injuries to the troops were reported thus far. the raid was still ongoing.

Aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on Jenin refugee camp

Since October 7, IDF has operated extensively inside West Bank refugee camps, thwarting terror attacks and aiming to preserve Israeli forces' ability to safely maneuver in the area.