Palestinians say 9 dead in airstrike on Jenin

IDF says carried out two strikes targeting terrorist squads operating in the area

Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi, Yoav Zitun|
(Video: Israel Police)


At least nine Palestinians were killed in airstrikes on the Jenin refugee camp, Palestinians said on Tuesday, the IDF confirmed in struck twice from the air, targeting terror squads.
An IDF raid has been ongoing since Monday when forces began operating to detain wanted terror suspects operating from the Jenin area. Border Police, and Engineering Corps units entered the refugee camp.
2 View gallery
מסתערבי מג"ב וכוחות צה"ל חיסלו וניטרלו מחבלים בג'ניןמסתערבי מג"ב וכוחות צה"ל חיסלו וניטרלו מחבלים בג'נין
IDF operating in Jenin
(Photo: Israel Police)
According to Israeli forces, four terrorists were killed while nor injuries to the troops were reported thus far. the raid was still ongoing.
2 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל בג'נין - הרוג אחדפעילות כוחות צה"ל בג'נין - הרוג אחד
Aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on Jenin refugee camp
( Photo: Mohammed Torokman / Reuters)
Since October 7, IDF has operated extensively inside West Bank refugee camps, thwarting terror attacks and aiming to preserve Israeli forces' ability to safely maneuver in the area.
