Did Israel accomplish its goals in Lebanon?

Israel is considering signing a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon even before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. But has Israel accomplished its goals in the country?
According to Colonel (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah, “if we are talking about the 80,000 Israelis that have to come back to their homes [in the North], well, this is far from being realistic or concrete in any way.”
Neriah, a chief analyst in military intelligence and former foreign policy adviser to the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, told ILTV that the conditions Israel has set for a ceasefire are “totally unacceptable to the Lebanese,” meaning that, in its current form, such a deal would be unattainable.
“The Lebanese are not united against Hezbollah,” Neriah said. “You have at least 50% who side with Hezbollah.”
So, why is newly appointed Defense Minister Israel Katz saying Israel and Lebanon can end the war?
Listen to the full interview:
