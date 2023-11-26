Red Cross says not confident hostages to come out Sunday

A senior official in the Red Cross said on Sunday that he was not confident that Israeli hostages would be freed on Sunday, as stipulated in the agreement negotiated by Qatar and the United States. He said that no Palestinian prisoners would be freed as well if that were the case.

