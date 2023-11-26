Red Cross says not confident hostages to come out Sunday

Pascal Hundt, ICRC Senior Crisis Manager tells UK channel teams remain on standby regardless of concerns adds situation in Gaza 'so desperate' truch must be maintained

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hamas
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Red Cross
Pascal Hundt

Red Cross vehicles carry hostages in Gaza 
( )

A senior official in the Red Cross said on Sunday that he was not confident that Israeli hostages would be freed on Sunday, as stipulated in the agreement negotiated by Qatar and the United States. He said that no Palestinian prisoners would be freed as well if that were the case.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Speaking from Gaza, Pascal Hundt, Senior Crisis Manager at the International Committee of the Red Cross said that despite concerns, the Red Cross teams were on standby.
2 View gallery
רכב של הצלב האדום מגיע למעבר רפיחרכב של הצלב האדום מגיע למעבר רפיח
Red Cross vehicle carrying released hostages arrives at Rafah
(Photo: Belal Al Sabbagh / AFPTV / AFP)
"I don't know if we will see, but I really do hope that everything goes without any problems as we saw during the last two operations," he said adding it was important for the Israeli hostages and the Palestinian prisoners to be reunited with their families. He said the situation in Gaza was "so desperate" that the truce needs to remain in place.
On Saturday, the release of 5 women and 8 children held by Hamas was delayed several hours over claims by the terror group that Israel was in violation of the agreement. Hamas said the prisoners being released from Israeli jails were not those promised to the group and that aid trucks were not being allowed into all of Gaza.
2 View gallery
רכב של הצלב האדום מגיע למעבר רפיחרכב של הצלב האדום מגיע למעבר רפיח
Released Israeli hostages taken by Red Cross out of Gaza
After tens hours and efforts by Qatar and Egypt, the hostages were released and after additional hours had passed, Hamas released the names of those scheduled to be released on Sunday.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""