Rebuilding the North: IDF colonel warns of year-long effort to restore homes and lives

It could take more than a year to return most northern Israeli residents to their homes, according to Gidi Harari, an IDF reserves lieutenant colonel who lives in the North.

He emphasized that the highest priority for the State of Israel should be to bring the residents back.

“Not everyone will come in the next [few] weeks,” he told ILTV News. “It will take a year, even more, to bring them back.”

Harari explained that residents need more than just security; they need to rebuild their lives from scratch.

“The Galilee was set back 30 years,” he told ILTV. “People lost their work. Investors went away. The children are not studying in their schools. People are not living at their homes.

“So, everything should be built up again,” he continued. “This is the main target now that we need to deal with.”

Watch the full interview: