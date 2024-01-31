Grenade found outside Israeli embassy in Sweden

Read more:
Local police was called to the scene and removed the grenade from the embassy grounds and detonated it in a controlled setting.
"We will not be intimidated by terror," Israeli ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman, wrote on X. "Today, we faced an attempted attack on the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm and its staff. We appreciate the swift response of the Swedish authorities."
The police declined to give any detail, or how the hand grenade had got into the embassy grounds and said they had launched an investigation.
The daily Aftonbladet reported that the grenade that was thrown over the embassy fence, landed close to the building, citing unnamed sources. The embassy building was cordoned off at a distance of about 100 meters.
Since outbreak of the war in Gaza, Israeli security services foiled dozens of attacks targeting Israelis and Jews around the world, instigated by Iran, the IRGC, Hezbollah and Hamas.
Embassies and missions were placed on high alert and some, including in Western Europe were closed for a number of days. Diplomats were instructed to remain home and in some instances, they were asked to return to Israel out of security concerns.